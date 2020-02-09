Unilever pledges to remove petrochemicals from cleaning and laundry products

Retail News
Unilever pledges to remove petrochemicals from cleaning and laundry productsReuters 09/02/2020
Unilever has said it will eliminate the use of petrochemicals in its cleaning and laundry products by 2030. The consumer packaged goods giant highlighted the environmental benefits of its efforts and said it was the first to do so. Unilever plans to use plant- and marine-based alternatives, such as algae, to replace the ingredients it is taking out.
Discussions
