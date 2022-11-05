Union activity is on the rise at retail

Retail News

CNBC

The start of 2022 has seen a marked increase in union activity at retail and foodservice. Petitions to vote on unions jumped 57 percent from October 2021 to March 2022 over the same period a year earlier. “The pandemic was the wakeup call or the catalyst that has prompted two perspectives: ‘is there another way to work and live?’ and the relationship between employers with workers,” said former NLRB chairman Mark Pearce. “The vulnerable workers — they were not only scared, they were pissed.”