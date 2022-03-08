Union asks Starbucks to extend pay raises and benefits to its members

Retail News

CNBC

Starbucks Workers United has asked the coffee chain to extend pay raises and other perks such as medical travel reimbursements to its members. “Workers United refuses to stand by while Starbucks cynically promises new benefits only to non-unionized workers and withholds them from our members,” wrote Lynne Fox, president of Workers United, in a letter last month to Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz.