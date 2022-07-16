Union says departures of stressed out rail workers adds to supply chain mess

Retail News

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Greg Regan, president of the transportation trades department of the AFL-CIO, said that freight rail carriers’ attempts to improve efficiency in recent years has resulted in delays and damaged the national supply chain. The National Railway Labor Conference, an industry group representing carriers, challenged Mr. Regan’s assertion. “Railroads are outperforming the broader labor market in terms of recruiting and retention,” said Michael Maratto, a spokesperson for the NRLC.