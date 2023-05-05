Unionized Starbucks store to vote on whether to decertify the union

Retail News

The Buffalo News

A Starbucks in Buffalo, NY, has filed paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board to decertify the union at one of its stores in Buffalo, NY. The store, one the first to vote for a union, can decertify if most of the 14 workers at the location vote for it. The union says the petition is part of Starbucks’ effort to quash union activity, including reducing the hours of union workers, firing them and denying them raises and perks given to non-union employees. Starbucks says its role in the petition “is to ensure partners can trust their voice is heard and the process is fair.”