Uniqlo expects to have its best year ever in North America

Retail News

Reuters/Nasdaq

Uniqlo is expecting to post its all-time best numbers in North America. The Japanese apparel retailer operates 43 stores in the U.S. and 16 in Canada. Daisuke Tsukagoshi, CEO of Uniqlo’s parent company in North America, Fast Retailing, said that the chain benefitted from starting over when the pandemic hit. “Our competitors offer discounts of 50 percent or 60 percent, but we have basically stopped that,” he said.