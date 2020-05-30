UPS adding delivery surcharge as demand spikes

Retail News
UPS adding delivery surcharge as demand spikesReuters 05/29/2020
United Parcel Service will begin adding surcharges on deliveries made from e-commerce companies as the number of packages it handles has risen dramatically since the onset of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The surcharge, which will go into effect on May 31, is typically charged during the run-up to the Christmas holiday as the volume of shipments typically double from the rest of the year.
