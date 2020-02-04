Walgreens can’t forecast what pandemic will mean for its business

Retail News
Walgreens can’t forecast what pandemic will mean for its businessCNBC 04/02/2020
Walgreens’ U.S. drugstore business posted a 3.8 percent gain in same-store sales during the second quarter, above the 2.7 improvement forecast by Wall Street. The pharmacy giant, which announced earnings of $1.52 a share, ahead of the $1.46 that analysts were expecting, is not providing future guidance as it seeks to better understand how the outbreak of the novel coronavirus will affect its business.
