Walgreens offers recruiting bonuses of up to $75K for pharmacists

Walgreens offers recruiting bonuses of up to $75K for pharmacistsCNN 08/12/2022
Walgreens is offering substantial signing bonuses in efforts to recruit new pharmacists for the drugstore chain’s stores. The average bonus is below $50,000, although they run as high as $75,000 in individual cases. “This is one of many steps to address pharmacy staffing in some areas, in order to best meet the needs of our customers and patients,” Walgreens said in a statement.
