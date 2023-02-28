Walgreens to shrink HQ as employees work more from home

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

With more of its employees working from home, Walgreens plans to sell more than half of its headquarters office space. The drugstore giant will shift office workers to the remaining areas. “For those who have worked on campus for years, I want you to know this decision was not taken lightly,” wrote CEO Rob Brewer in a memo to workers. “I’m confident that we will grow to love the new ‘right-size’ campus, and that this change will help facilitate more opportunities for meaningful in-person interactions.”