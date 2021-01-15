Retail News

Wall Street upbeat as Chewy co-founder joins GameStop’s board

The Dallas Morning News 01/14/2021

Shares of GameStop’s stock jumped 94 percent in trading yesterday after it was announced that Chewy co-founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen had joined the gaming retailer’s board of directors. Investors are counting on Mr. Cohen playing an influential role in upping GameStop’s digital operations.

Discussions
