Wall Street upbeat as Chewy co-founder joins GameStop’s board

Retail News
Wall Street upbeat as Chewy co-founder joins GameStop’s boardThe Dallas Morning News 01/14/2021
Shares of GameStop’s stock jumped 94 percent in trading yesterday after it was announced that Chewy co-founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen had joined the gaming retailer’s board of directors. Investors are counting on Mr. Cohen playing an influential role in upping GameStop’s digital operations.
