Walmart adding Shopify vendors to its online marketplace

Retail News
Walmart adding Shopify vendors to its online marketplaceFinancial Post 06/15/2020
Walmart is teaming up with Shopify to add 1,200 of its vendors to the walmart.com marketplace. “There are many Shopify sellers who were already on Walmart.com, but we have not penetrated their base to the extent possible,” said Jeff Clementz, vice president of Walmart Marketplace. “There’s a tremendous opportunity.”
Discussions
