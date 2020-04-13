Walmart CEO says buying patterns shift as pandemic goes on

Retail News

CNN

The items that consumers initially rushed out to buy after stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines are announced are less in demand as many households stockpiled those products. Now, says Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, consumers are purchasing products in other categories including entertainment and personal care. “People are starting to need a haircut,” Mr. McMillon said. “You see more beard trimmers and hair color and things like that. It’s interesting to watch the dynamic play out.”