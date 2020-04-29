Walmart CEO says employees show up for work ‘because they want to serve’

Retail News

Axios

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon doesn’t think employees are showing up to work in the chain’s stores and its warehouses because of temporary hourly pay increases and bonuses being paid by the retailer. “When I talk to them, they’re not coming to work because of that. They’re coming to work because they want to serve. And so I think they should be financially rewarded for that, and always — post-crisis and beyond. I don’t think the conversation should be only about the hourly wage rate. I think it should be about the total” he told Axios on HBO.