Walmart CEO says retailer is focused on growing Walmart+ subscriptions

Walmart CEO says retailer is focused on growing Walmart+ subscriptionsCNBC 12/02/2020
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon is well aware that growing membership numbers for its Walmart+ same- and next-day home delivery subscription program will require more attention be made to customer service details. The retailer has dropped its $35 purchase minimum for deliveries after it “heard loud and clear from customers that had purchased a Walmart+ membership that they didn’t expect to have a minimum for e-commerce orders,” he said.
