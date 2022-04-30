Walmart debuts exclusive activewear and swim brand

Retail News
Walmart debuts exclusive activewear and swim brandCNBC 04/29/2022
Walmart is launching Love & Sports, an activewear and swim brand from the fashion designer Michelle Smith and SoulCycle instructor Stacey Griffith. Ms. Smith, co-founder of the high-end Milly brand, designed the dress worn by Michelle Obama in her Smithsonian portrait. The Love & Sports brand will expand to offer sneakers and handbags in the fall.
