Retail News

Walmart debuts exclusive activewear and swim brand

CNBC 04/29/2022

Walmart is launching Love & Sports, an activewear and swim brand from the fashion designer Michelle Smith and SoulCycle instructor Stacey Griffith. Ms. Smith, co-founder of the high-end Milly brand, designed the dress worn by Michelle Obama in her Smithsonian portrait. The Love & Sports brand will expand to offer sneakers and handbags in the fall.

