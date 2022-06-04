Retail News

Walmart disrupts gift card scam to bilk seniors out of millions

CNBC 04/05/2022

Technology developed by Walmart was able to identify and then place a hold on nearly $4 million in gift cards that con artists duped elderly victims into purchasing. The retailer was praised by Department of Justice officials who said that this particular crime only represented a small fraction of the amount consumers are scammed out of every year.

