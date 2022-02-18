Walmart focused on helping customers beat inflation

Retail News

Walmart reported a slight gain in quarterly revenue as the company saw traffic to its stores and website increase 3.1 percent. Walmart’s earnings per share of $1.53 topped the $1.50 expected by Wall Street analysts. CFO Brett Biggs said the retailer was confident in its position going forward. “We know that consumers are focused on inflation, and we’re continuing to watch key item pricing to ensure that we help them through this,” he said. “This type of environment plays to our strengths.”