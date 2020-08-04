Walmart hit with wrongful death suit after associate dies from coronavirus

Retail News

Wando Evans was a 51-year-old associate who worked at Walmart in Evergreen, IL up until his death on March 25 as a result of contracting the novel coronavirus. Mr. Evan’s estate is suing Walmart alleging that the retailer failed to alert store employees “that various individuals were experiencing symptoms at the store and may have been infected by COVID-19 which was present and active within the store.” Mr. Evans’ death and that of a co-worker who also died as a result of COVID-19 could have been “avoided if [management] was more transparent with teammates and customers,” asserted Tony Kalogerakos, attorney for Mr. Evans’ estate. Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said, “We are heartbroken at the passing of two associates at our Evergreen Park store and we are mourning along with their families. While neither associate had been at the store in more than a week, we took action to reinforce our cleaning and sanitizing measures, which include a deep-cleaning of key areas.”