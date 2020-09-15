Retail News

Walmart launches its answer to Amazon Prime

NBC News 09/15/2020

Walmart has launched Walmart+, a subscription that costs $98 annually, and offers free shipping, gas discounts and mobile checkout in stores. Walmart is looking to the new service to help it keep existing customers and bring in new ones that have the option of using other subscription services such as Amazon Prime. About 57 percent of U.S. shoppers have an Amazon Prime membership, according to Kantar Consulting’s ShopperScape.

Discussions
