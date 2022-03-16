Walmart launching tech hubs in Atlanta and Toronto

Retail News
Walmart launching tech hubs in Atlanta and TorontoThe Wall Street Journal 03/15/2022
Walmart plans to hire 5,000 technology associates and open new hubs in Atlanta and Toronto this year. The company’s tech team, which grew 26 percent last year, is looking to add people to fill roles in architecture, cybersecurity, data science, data engineering, development, product management, software engineering and technical program management.
