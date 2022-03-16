Retail News

Walmart launching tech hubs in Atlanta and Toronto

The Wall Street Journal 03/15/2022

Walmart plans to hire 5,000 technology associates and open new hubs in Atlanta and Toronto this year. The company’s tech team, which grew 26 percent last year, is looking to add people to fill roles in architecture, cybersecurity, data science, data engineering, development, product management, software engineering and technical program management.

