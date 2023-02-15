Walmart now offers drone delivery in seven states

Retail News
Walmart now offers drone delivery in seven statesUSA Today 02/14/2023
Walmart has made drone delivery available from 36 stores in seven states, making use of hubs recently launched by DroneUp, Flytrex and Zipline. Other big businesses, including Amazon, have also begun offering drone delivery in recent years. Walmart tested drone delivery in 2020 and in 2021 announced an investment in drone delivery company DroneUp.
