Walmart planning big push to grow ad sales

Walmart plans to add space for advertising in its stores as part of its plan to grow its ad sales tenfold over the next five years. “This is about us really digging in and pivoting the business from one which was really focused on search and display with our biggest suppliers,” said Walmart chief customer officer Janey Whiteside. “We want to continue to do that, leverage our physical properties, and find ways to help advertisers make better use of their dollars.”