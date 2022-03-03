Walmart rolls out try on tech

Retail News

CNBC

Walmart is rolling out Chose My Model, a virtual try on technology developed by its Zeekit group. The retailer acquired Zeekit in May. “Everything comes back to providing the customer with the confidence to make that purchase,” said Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands for Walmart U.S. “We want to have a best in class shopping experience online and we feel like this is shopping of the future and we wanted to lead the way.”