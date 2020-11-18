Walmart surpasses high 3Q expectations

Retail News

CNBC

Walmart posted a 6.4 percent gain in same-store sales, above the 3.9 percent consensus, and earning per share came in at $1.34, above the $1.18 that analysts were expecting. The retailer saw online sales jump 79 percent during the quarter. “We’re convinced that most of the behavior change will persist beyond the pandemic and that our combination of strong stores and emerging digital capabilities will be a winning formula,” said CEO Doug McMillon on Walmart’s earnings call.