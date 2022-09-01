Walmart takes a stake in Angus beef supplier

Retail News

CNBC

Walmart is taking a minority stake in Sustainable Beef, a supplier of Angus beef that is led by ranchers and beef producers. Sustainable Beef, which plans to open a processing facility in Nebraska next month, will ship a majority of the beef it processes to the retailer. “Customers continue to tell us one of the biggest points of differentiation is they want to know where it comes from,” said Tyler Lehr, senior vice president of merchandising for deli services, meat and seafood for Walmart U.S. “They like to know and learn a little bit more about it rather than just seeing it on the meat counter. There’s a greater drive and desire for them to know what the backstory is on the products that they’re purchasing in store.”