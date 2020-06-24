Retail News

Walmart won’t display or sell Mississippi state flag

Memphis Commercial Appeal 06/23/2020

Walmart has removed the flag of Mississippi from all its stores in the state. The flag, which incorporates a symbol of the old Confederacy, has come under increased scrutiny and criticism in light of peaceful protests against racial inequality in the U.S. The retailer removed the flag from stores “a couple of weeks ago,” according to company spokesperson Anne Hatfield.

