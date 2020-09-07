Retail News

Warehouse workers at risk as COVID-19 cases spike in SoCal

The New York Times 07/09/2020

The addition of warehouses to handle the fulfillment of online orders has brought tens of thousands of new jobs to Riverside and San Bernardino counties over the past decade. Today, as demand for products sold online continues to grow, many workers, particularly Blacks and Hispanics, are at a higher risk for contracting the novel coronavirus.

