Wayfair loses more than a million customers

Retail News
Wayfair loses more than a million customersCNN 11/04/2022
More than a million fewer customers purchased products from Wayfair last quarter, a decrease of 22.6 percent year-over-year. The online furniture retailer’s sales fell nine percent during the quarter, which led to a loss of $283 million. “Wayfair’s business isn’t working and it is losing an extensive amount of market share,” said Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData Retail.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!