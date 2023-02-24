Wayfair’s customer count falls to pre-pandemic levels

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Wayfair lost five million customers in 2022, bringing the number back to where it was before the pandemic hit in early 2020. The online furniture retailer has laid off about 10 percent of its global workforce to align costs with its top-line results. In a letter to investors, company co-founders Niraj Shah and Steve Conine said they want to “return to our roots as a thrifty organization.”