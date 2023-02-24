Retail News

Wayfair’s customer count falls to pre-pandemic levels

The Wall Street Journal 02/24/2023

Wayfair lost five million customers in 2022, bringing the number back to where it was before the pandemic hit in early 2020. The online furniture retailer has laid off about 10 percent of its global workforce to align costs with its top-line results. In a letter to investors, company co-founders Niraj Shah and Steve Conine said they want to “return to our roots as a thrifty organization.”

Discussions
