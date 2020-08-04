Wayfair’s stock jumps on strong virus-related sales growth

Retail News
Wayfair’s stock jumps on strong virus-related sales growthBloomberg/Yahoo Finance 04/07/2020
Wayfair saw its gross revenue growth rate more than double towards the end of March as more consumers practice social distancing and work from home. The online furniture retailer’s share price rose as much as 51 percent in trading at one point yesterday. The company generates about 85 percent of its revenue from the U.S. market.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!