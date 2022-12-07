‘Weather weirding’ plays havoc with farm and ranch yields

Retail News
‘Weather weirding’ plays havoc with farm and ranch yieldsUSA Today 12/07/2022
A prolonged drought this summer in Texas forced ranchers to send more cattle to slaughter (reducing prices) and lowered farmers’ cotton harvest (raising prices). These are just two examples of how global warming is affecting the consumer goods market. The bad news is the frequency of dramatic weather events is likely to increase as the earth continues to heat up.
