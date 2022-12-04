Wedding industry faces high demand and supply shortages

Retail News

The Washington Post

Weddings are expected to be up 30 percent this year, the highest level in nearly four decades, and the industry is having trouble keeping up with demand. “People want a big, poofy wedding again, but the marketplace just isn’t ready for it,” said Cele Otnes, professor emerita of marketing at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “People had to give up key rituals during Covid, and now that pent-up desire is back and possibly going haywire.”