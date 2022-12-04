Wedding industry faces high demand and supply shortages

Retail News
Wedding industry faces high demand and supply shortagesThe Washington Post 04/11/2022
Weddings are expected to be up 30 percent this year, the highest level in nearly four decades, and the industry is having trouble keeping up with demand. “People want a big, poofy wedding again, but the marketplace just isn’t ready for it,” said Cele Otnes, professor emerita of marketing at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “People had to give up key rituals during Covid, and now that pent-up desire is back and possibly going haywire.”
