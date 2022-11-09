Weis Markets reports strong results

Retail News

Supermarket News

Weis Markets posted an 8.2 percent net sales gain for the third quarter. Same-store sales were up 7.9 percent. “As customers look for more ways to save, the Weis Gas Rewards Program, Weis Quality private-label products, and our ‘Low, Low Price’ programs offer strong value. We will build on our value proposition in the fourth quarter, when customers can earn a free turkey or ham for their holiday celebrations based on their purchases,” said Weis chairman, president and CEO Jonathan Weis.