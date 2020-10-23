Wendy’s debuts new chicken sandwich

Retail News

QSR

Wendy’s new $4.99 chicken sandwich is said to be crispier and juicier than its predecessor. “We can’t wait for our fans to get their hands on the New Classic Chicken Sandwich which has the perfect crunch from breading and pickles paired with the juiciness and flavor of the fillet,” said Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for the chain. “The Classic joins what customers have already come to know and love in spice and taste from Wendy’s via our Spicy Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches.”