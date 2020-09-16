Whole Foods CEO says chain is lowering prices again

Retail News

CNBC

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said the grocery chain has gone through three stages of price cuts since being acquired by Amazon.com and it is currently in the process of another round. “Amazon’s brought new critical tools to Whole Foods to help us think it through — to cut down our shrink, cut down our spoilage, cut down our theft that’s occurring,” he said. “We’re just bringing a more critical eye to our costs at Whole Foods.”