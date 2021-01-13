Whole Foods cutting paid break times for associates

Retail News

Associates in Whole Foods stores now need to count the time they spend walking to and from break rooms as part of their allotted break time on work shifts. The grocer, according to team members, is now limiting associate break time to 10 minutes, down from 15 before. “This updated policy will provide the vast majority of team members with more break time throughout their work day. It is part of our ongoing work to streamline regional policies and processes in order to create clear and uniform policies for Team Members across all regions,” said a Whole Foods spokesperson.