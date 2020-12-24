Whole Foods warned by FDA over labeling failures

Retail News
Whole Foods warned by FDA over labeling failuresReuters 12/22/2020
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to Whole Foods Market (owned by Amazon.com) for failing to label some products with food allergens. The products are mostly from the deli and bakery sections of the store. The company has recalled over 30 food products in the past year due to a failing to list food allergens.
Discussions
