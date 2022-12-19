Retail News

With shoppers returning to stores, retail CIOs turn to in-store tech upgrades

The Wall Street Journal 12/19/2022

Retail technology chiefs pushed their departments to ramp up e-commerce operations quickly during the pandemic in attempts to keep pace with the surge in online purchasing behavior, but now online sales are easing back. As in-store shopping levels normalize, retail CIOs are focusing their attention on in-store payment systems, in particular, as an area where the technology is failing to meet demand.

