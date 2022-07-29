Workers at a Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts are the first to join a union

Retail News

Associates at a Trader Joe’s in Hadley, MA, have become the first to vote to join a union. The final vote was 45 to 31 in favor of going with Trader Joe’s United. “We are prepared to immediately begin discussions with union representatives for the employees at this store to negotiate a contract,” a statement from Nakia Rohde, Trader Joe’s, public relations manager, said. “We are willing to use any current union contract for a multi-state grocery company with stores in the area, selected by the union representatives, as a template to negotiate a new structure for the employees in this store; including pay, retirement, healthcare, and working conditions such as scheduling and job flexibility.”