Workers deal with the high cost of going back to the office

Retail News

The New York Times

Workers returning to their offices are finding that the costs associated with working outside their homes is much greater than it used to be. Travel, coffee and food costs are significantly higher today than they were at the beginning of 2020. “It’s a perfect storm,” said Becky Frankiewicz, U.S. president of ManpowerGroup. “We’re ready to get back to work, and now can you afford to get back to work?”