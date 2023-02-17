Retail News

Workers petition Disney CEO to drop four-day in-office plan

The Washington Post 02/17/2023

More than 2,300 Disney employees have signed a petition calling on CEO Bob Iger to reconsider his mandate that workers return to their offices four days a week beginning in March. Employees opposed to the new rule say it will result in “forced resignations among some of our most hard-to-replace talent and vulnerable communities” while “dramatically reducing productivity, output and efficiency.”

Discussions
