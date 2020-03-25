Workers test positive for COVD-19 at six Amazon warehouses

Retail News
Workers test positive for COVD-19 at six Amazon warehousesThe Washington Post 03/24/2020
Workers at Amazon.com facilities in Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Oklahoma and Texas have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The company has closed some facilities, cleaned all of them and required colleagues who came in contact with the infected to be quarantined. Some workers in Amazon’s warehouses are concerned that the company is not taking sufficient steps to protect them. More than 1,500 signed a petition last week calling on Amazon to take additional steps to protect warehouse workers.
Discussions
