Yale professor IDs companies still doing business in Russia

The Washington Post 03/08/2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted many Western companies to suspend operations in the country, but not all. Yale University professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his research team have compiled a list of companies still doing business in Russia that includes Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Starbucks. Eighty-five percent of McDonald’s restaurants in Russia are corporately owned and operated.

