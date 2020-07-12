Zappos’ founder’s death was a tragedy of human proportions

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

The last six months of Tony Hsieh’s life was drug- and alcohol-filled and marked by increasingly escapist behavior. Friends, associates and family who tried were unsuccessful in persuading the founder and former CEO of Zappos to get help before injuries sustained from a house fire in New London, CT, ended his life. The death of Mr. Hsieh, who apparently had told friends he planned to check into a rehab center, seems all the more tragic since it appears it could have been avoided.