Retail News

Airport shop retailer WH Smith reports 85 percent drop in sales

The Guardian 05/14/2020

WH Smith, which operates book and stationery shops in airports and railway stations, reported that its company-wide sales plummeted 85 percent in April as consumers dramatically cut back on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. Sales at airports, rail stations and hospital shops fell 91 percent last month, while Smith’s high street stores in the UK fell 74 percent.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!