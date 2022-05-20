Amazon accused of discriminating against pregnant and disabled workers

Retail News

Fortune

The New York State Division of Human Rights has filed an administrative complaint against Amazon.com alleging that the company failed to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant and disabled workers, forcing them to take unpaid leave. “Ensuring all our employees, including those with disabilities and expectant mothers, feel safe and supported is extremely important to Amazon and we have numerous programs to ensure that’s the case, and while we don’t always get it right with a workforce of over 1.6 million people, we work diligently to offer the best available options to accommodate individual situations,” said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel.