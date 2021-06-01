Amazon buys jets to support its supply chain

Retail News

The Seattle Times

Amazon.com acquired 11 used Boeing 767s from Delta and WestJet of Canada for the purpose of converting them into air freighters in support of its supply chain operations. The purchases mark the first time the e-tailing and tech giant has bought rather than leased jets for its air operations. Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air, said the “mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations.”