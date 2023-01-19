Amazon ending AmazonSmile charity program

Retail News
Amazon ending AmazonSmile charity programUSA Today 01/19/2023
Amazon.com has informed customers that it will end its AmazonSmile charity program through which the company donates a percentage of sales on eligible products to organizations selected by customers. “After almost a decade, the program has not grown to create the impact that we had originally hoped,” the company said in a statement. “With so many eligible organizations — more than 1 million globally — our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin.”
Discussions
