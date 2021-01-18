Amazon union election to begin next month

Retail News

Reuters

The first union election at Amazon.com since 2014 will begin next month, according to an official on the U.S. labor board. Workers at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Bessemer, AL, will vote on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). A simple majority is required to decide the results. If the vote carries, it would make it the first-ever organized Amazon facility in the U.S.